Notre Dame great retires from NFL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephon Tuitt
    Stephon Tuitt
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Notre Dame has had very few players as impactful as Stephon Tuitt over the last couple of decades and it was no surprise when he turned into a second round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014.

On Wednesday Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL.

Tuitt played in 91 regular season games for the Steelers since then, starting 79 of them and recording 34.5 sacks along the way.  Tuitt also played a part on five different Steelers teams that reached the postseason.

Much speculation had been had about if Tuitt would return to the Steelers in 2022 after missing 2021 due to his brother’s untimely death and a back injury that showed up in training camp.

All the best in retirement to one of the best to ever do it at Notre Dame.

Related

Notre Dame's First Round Draft Picks Since 2000

Recommended Stories