Notre Dame great retires from NFL

Notre Dame has had very few players as impactful as Stephon Tuitt over the last couple of decades and it was no surprise when he turned into a second round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014.

On Wednesday Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL.

Tuitt played in 91 regular season games for the Steelers since then, starting 79 of them and recording 34.5 sacks along the way. Tuitt also played a part on five different Steelers teams that reached the postseason.

Much speculation had been had about if Tuitt would return to the Steelers in 2022 after missing 2021 due to his brother’s untimely death and a back injury that showed up in training camp.

Statement from Stephon Tuitt: pic.twitter.com/46iOoOZZZW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 1, 2022

All the best in retirement to one of the best to ever do it at Notre Dame.

