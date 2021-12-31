Notre Dame great among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Bryant Young was a force on the 1993 Notre Dame team that nearly won a national championship and carried on immediately in the NFL as he was a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers when they won their last Super Bowl in January of 1995.

Young finished his NFL career with 89.5 career sacks, the second most in 49ers history. He was also voted to four Pro Bowls and was named the 1999 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after suffering a nasty knee injury the year before.

Now Young is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second time. Joining him on the list of finalists is another 49ers legend in linebacker Patrick Willis.

The official modern-era 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be revealed on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Notre Dame currently has 13 former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame which ties it with USC for the most ever by one college.