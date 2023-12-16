Is Notre Dame going to start a freshman at offensive tackle in the Sun Bowl?

When both starting Notre Dame offensive tackles, Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, declared for the NFL draft and opted out of the Sun Bowl, it left a massive pair of holes on the Irish offensive line.

It looks like Notre Dame could be leaning towards starting another true freshman. Both Alt and Fisher started in their first seasons and now it looks like Charles Jagusah will be following in his teammates footsteps.

As head coach Marcus Freeman met with the media ahead of the bowl contest against Oregon State, he was asked who led the competition to start at those opens spots and the freshman from Illinois has been taking the reps with the first team on the left side and looks like he’ll get the nod.

Notre Dame may trot out freshman Charles Jagusah as the starting left tackle in the Sun Bowl, as Marcus Freeman says he has gotten most of the work thus far. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) December 16, 2023

Tosh Baker and Aamil Wagner are battling it out on the other side, but both have been in the program for multiple years. Jagusah was the highest ranked Irish commit of the 2023 class, as he was the No. 46 overall recruit of the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

