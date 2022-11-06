Notre Dame giving undefeated Clemson fits

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The magic of South Bend was working for Notre Dame in the first half against Clemson on Saturday.

The Irish opened the scoring as Jordan Botelho blocked a Clemson punt and Prince Kollie scooped it and returned it 17 yards for a TD.

Notre Dame doubled its lead in the final minute of the second quarter as quarterback Drew Pyne ran the football in from 5 yards.

Clemson came into the game ranked fourth in the first CFP poll and the Tigers are in jeopardy of seeing that spot slip.

