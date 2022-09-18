Notre Dame gets votes in USA TODAY Sports football coaches poll

I’d be lying if I said I understood what others saw in Notre Dame’s 24-17 win over Cal combined with Marshall’s stunning loss at Bowling Green, a week after stunning the Irish, to make at least one person claim Notre Dame is currently one of the nation’s top 25 teams but I digress.

The USA TODAY Sports coaches poll was released on Sunday and understandably Notre Dame wasn’t in the overall top 25 but they did show up in the receiving votes category with 2. So either somebody ranked them the 24th best team this week or a pair of people voted them 25th.

I feel safe in saying that isn’t currently the case based off nothing besides what has been seen on the field. The entire top 25 is as follows:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1

Notre Dame goes on the road next week to take on North Carolina.

