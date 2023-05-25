Notre Dame gets multiple crystal ball picks for 2024 defensive tackle

As many Notre Dame fans were awaiting the announcement of defensive end Loghan Thomas, they may have missed the fact that multiple 247Sports analysts have the Irish grabbing another defensive lineman.

Sean Sevillano Jr., a 6-foot, 2-inch and 300 pound defensive tackle saw three crystal ball picks get logged for the Irish yesterday. The Canadian native plays for Clearwater Academy International in Florida and although his ranking isn’t high, he is still a player with a lot of upside.

His final three schools, Ohio State, Auburn and the Irish will all get official visits from Sevillano Jr. in June and most likely a commitment shortly after his visits.

