Notre Dame gets Lehigh transfer forward Burke Chebuhar

When most college basketball fans hear Leigh, they might think of the program’s 2012 NCAA Tournament victory over Duke. Now, for at least one season, Notre Dame fans will think about one of the players. Forward Burke Chebuhar made the announcement that he will use his remaining college eligibility by transferring to Notre Dame:

With this addition, Micah Shrewsberry’s 2024-25 roster is complete. Over the past month, the Irish added two other transfers: Princeton guard Matt Allocco and Monmouth center Nikita Konstantynovskyi. The one thing all three transfers have in common is that they’re coming off career-best seasons.

After playing 11 games apiece in his first seasons with the Mountain Hawks with minimal contributions both times, Chebuhar broke out last season. He started 22 of 32 games and set career highs of 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds a game. He got a taste of ACC action with road games against North Carolina and Boston College. Now, we’ll see how his game really translates from the Patriot League.

