Notre Dame gets great news on Riley Leonard’s injury

Although Notre Dame projected starting quarterback Riley Leonard went down with an injury earlier this spring, it doesn’t look like it’s holding him back.

The expectation was Leonard would miss the remainder of the spring. However, this practice video shared by Tyler Horka shows Leonard is already back on the field. It isn’t much, but he’s in pads, moving gingerly and throwing the ball with the other quarterbacks.

It’s unfortunate he suffered the injury with a new group of wide receivers he has to get timing down with. The obvious good news is Leonard looks ahead of schedule and will soon be back working with his teammates.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was throwing today less than two weeks after a second ankle surgery since getting to South Bend in January. https://t.co/plOXPlyC1H pic.twitter.com/UHGFKvovF2 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 3, 2024

