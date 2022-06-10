Notre Dame gets commitment from 5-star 2024 QB CJ Carr

Notre Dame football broke into the top-10 of recruiting class rankings in 2021. Its 2022 class is ranked No. 9. Its early returns for 2023 have been stellar, leading the way at No. 1 as summer gets underway, and with the commitment of 2024 quarterback CJ Carr, the Fighting Irish are on track to continue this success.

Carr, a five-star quarterback ranked No. 20 in the country and No. 5 among all quarterbacks in his class, announced Thursday that he has committed to Notre Dame.

“When I knew that I found the right spot for me, I knew I wanted to get that out of the way and commit. Notre Dame is the spot,” he said to 247Sports.

Carr chose Notre Dame over 19 other offers, most notably Michigan, of which the bloodline runs deep. His grandfather Lloyd Carr coached the Wolverines to a championship and his father Jason Carr was a quarterback on the team in the early- to mid-1990s.

Carr is listed at 6-foot-2.5 and 190 pounds. As a sophomore, he passed for almost 2,700 yards and 28 touchdowns and helped Saline (Mich.) go 9-1, according to Maxpreps.

He is the second five-star quarterback in his class to commit to a school. Dylan Raiola of Chandler (Ariz.) is committed to Ohio State.

It’s far too early for class rankings to be meaningful, but for what it’s worth, Notre Dame now has the second-best class in the class of 2024.