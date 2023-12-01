Notre Dame gets a commitment from 2025 4-star Florida safety

Not to get lost in Notre Dame football’s transfer portal woes, the Irish got a commitment from 2025 safety Ivan Taylor on Friday.

The 6-foot and 175-pound Floridian announced his intentions on Friday, giving the Irish their No. 10 commit of the class and no the highest ranked. Taylor is viewed as an elite prospect, the No. 5 safety and 35th overall recruit in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Irish beat out Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, USC and a host of others for Taylor’s commitment.

Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class is off to a fantastic start, one that has them ranked as the No. 3 team in the country in 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Ivan Taylor tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame! The 6’0 175 S from Winter Garden, FL chose the Fighting Irish over Florida State, USC, & Michigan The Top 100 ‘25 Recruit joins Notre Dame’s Top 5 Class ☘️https://t.co/CPnh1H6Emi pic.twitter.com/AIkUN0UHKH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2023

