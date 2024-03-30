Notre Dame gets a commitment from 2025 4-star linebacker

Notre Dame football’s 2025 recruiting class just got stronger on Saturday afternoon as Pennsylvania linebacker Anthony Sacca committed to the Irish.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 225-pound player picked Notre Dame over his other finalists in Ohio State, Alabama, Wisconsin and Duke. The Irish winning this recruiting battle over those schools is significant, especially considering the quality of recruiting opposition.

Sacca is one of the top players in the country, ranking as the No. 187 overall prospect and 25th linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is the second player in the Irish class at the position, joining Ko’o Kia, giving the Irish two solid linebackers.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Anthony Sacca has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 230 LB from Delran, NJ chose the Fighting Irish over Alabama and Ohio State “Go Irish ☘️”https://t.co/TQwitta7BX pic.twitter.com/DVnkwuPhZl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 30, 2024

