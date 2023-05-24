Notre Dame gets a commitment from 2024 4-star defensive end

On Wednesday morning Notre Dame lost a defensive end, Owen Wafle, but they also added one in Loghan Thomas.

The 4-star defensive end from Texas committed to the Irish over Georgia, Texas Tech, Arizona and Oklahoma. At 6-foot, 3-inches and 210 pounds, Thomas becomes the highest ranked defensive commit of the 2024 Notre Dame recruiting class.

The 247Sports composite has him as the 14th best edge rusher and 177th player overall. The Notre Dame class now has sixteen total commitments and is viewed as one of the top groups in the country. With the addition of Thomas and loss of Wafle, the defensive end count for the class remains the same at three.

There will most likely be at least one more addition to the group as the early signing period closes in.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More!

Notre Dame-Central Michigan only will be seen on Peacock Breaking: Notre Dame loses 2024 defensive line commit Notre Dame's season opener against Navy in Ireland sold out Independence, But At What Cost? College football: Kickoff time set for Notre Dame-Navy in Ireland

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire