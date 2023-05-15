Notre Dame gets a commitment from 2024 Virginia linebacker

Ever since Notre Dame offered Ohio State lacrosse commit Bodie Kahoun a scholarship to play football, it seems like the Virginian was leaning towards flipping his sport and commitment.

Early on Monday morning, that’s exactly what happened, as Kahoun announced his intentions to play football for the Irish. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 214 pound linebacker becomes the 16th commitment on the 2024 Notre Dame recruiting class.

Kahoun is the first commitment at his position, and is viewed as the 36th best linebacker and 428th overall prospect by the 247Sports composite. Expect his rankings to rise this fall, as his sole focus will be on football going forward.

Expect head coach Marcus Freeman to continue to add to this position group as the Irish continue to have one of the best 2024 recruiting classes in the country.

