Notre Dame gets a commitment from 2024 Texas running back

It didn’t take long to see the fruits of Notre Dame’s recruiting labors pay off from this weekend’s Irish Invasion.

Texas running back Kedren Young made his verbal commitment to the Irish on Monday evening. The 5-foot, 10-inch and 220 pound bruiser is rated as the 14th best back and 207th overall player according to the 247Sports composite.

Young had a few more official visits scheduled, but what he saw over this past weekend in South Bend was all he needed to see. He becomes the 18th overall commit in the 2024 recruiting class, the second running back along with Aneyas Williams.

I am blessed to be in this position after a tough ride. I want to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me. I truly appreciate the love y’all have shown me and my family. After an great visit, I am extremely blessed to say I have committed to the University of Notre Dame! pic.twitter.com/XAlvMxP8tu — Kedren Young (@KedrenY) June 6, 2023

The Irish are most likely done recruiting the position for this cycle with Young in the fold.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More!

Former Notre Dame DB nominated for College Football Hall of Fame Notre Dame football: History of Notre Dame clues on 'Jeopardy!' Notre Dame football: Another way-too-early, but fun bowl projection Arkansas 2025 running back offered a scholarship by Notre Dame Notre Dame offers top 2025 safety after an impressive camp performance

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire