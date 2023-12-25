Notre Dame gets a cheerful arrival in El Paso for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team was the first team to arrive in El Paso on Sunday afternoon for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday.

The Sun Bowl Association greeted Notre Dame with its usual festive cheer on Christmas Eve as players and coaches danced and sang along with mariachis and folklórico dancers outside the Marriott Hotel near El Paso International Airport.

A member of the Notre Dame football team dances with one of the folkolorico dancers greeting the team Sunday afternoon after their arrival in El Paso at the Marriott hotel for the Sun Bowl game.

"We're grateful to be here for one of the most prestigious bowl games in the country," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. "To be able to come to this bowl game is a unique opportunity."

Typically, the Sun Bowl Association greets the arriving teams at the airport; but, since so many Notre Dame players had flown into the city individually, the team was greeted at the hotel.

The mariachis and folklórico dancers are a longtime tradition for the Sun Bowl Association as the teams arrive.

Notre Dame (9-3) is making its second appearance at the Sun Bowl. The first was in 2010. The Sun Bowl is celebrating its 90th year and is the second oldest bowl game in the nation along with the Orange and Sugar Bowls.

Notre Dame football Head Coach Marcus Freeman arrives on Sunday at the Marriott hotel near El Paso International Airport ahead of the Sun Bowl game on Friday, Dec. 29.

Notre Dame's opponent, Oregon State (8-4), is scheduled to arrive on Monday afternoon to begin preparations for the game.

Notre Dame football Head Coach Marcus Freeman speaks to the news media on Christmas Eve on Sunday after arriving at the Marriott hotel in El Paso before the Sun Bowl game later this week.

