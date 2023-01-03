Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl Win: 3 Big Picture Items

Notre Dame Football is a lot of things, but boring isn’t one of them. In truly 2022 Irish style, Notre Dame battled through bouts of very good play, very bad play, and everything in between to lock up their 9th win of the year over South Carolina. This game had it all folks.

What do you make of this performance personally? Both in terms of how it closes out this year but also how it portends what is to come. I feel some sense of relief that this year is complete. It was always going to be one of adjustment and calibration and I am pleased to be moving to the next phase of the Marcus Freeman experience.

Let’s take a look at three big picture items to think about as the Irish move into the off-season.

Good For Marcus

It’s not a death knell by any means to start your head coaching tenure with an 0-2 bowl mark, but it wouldn’t be ideal either. Especially given Notre Dame’s widely publicized bowl failures, it was critical to balance the ledger at 1-1 and that mission was accomplished.

This win gives Freeman and the Irish momentum heading into the off-season and some juice for the next recruiting cycle. This win was also a good sign that the Freeman-led Irish can win coming off long layoffs, something not accomplished in last year’s Fiesta Bowl and this year’s Ohio State match up. Always remember. There is no substitute for winning!

Buchner's Confidence

Tyler Buchner has had a rough run over the last handful of years. From injuries, Covid, to just bad timing, his football development is years behind where it would normally be if not for a string of unfortunate circumstances. I can’t imagine how frustrated he’s been through all of this. His performance was far from perfect, but I’m beyond thrilled he was able to get this win.

The QB room is about to get very interesting. Where does Buchner fall in the pecking order of Hartman (allegedly) next year, then a 2nd year Minchey and true Freshman CJ Carr after that? We wait and see. The competition will be fierce and high level very soon. The way it should be at this position at Notre Dame.

Consistently Inconsistent

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive back Steven Gilmore (3) runs an interception back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl performance matched their performance overall in 2022. Wildly inconsistent. Much of this is to be expected in year 1 of a regime change with so many moving parts, Irish fans just hope things stabilize moving forward.

Every coach speaks about consistency. Finding it. Building it. Needing it, Maintaining it. This will be the next step of the Freeman evolution. Reigning in some of the program inconsistencies so that they are manageable in the moment, not so extreme that they are season ruining.

