Notre Dame is fully healthy for Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl with a few number changes

The good news is that Notre Dame football is healthy, as all players listed on the two-deep are available to play.

What isn’t so great is the fact that two players, wide receiver Matt Salerno and defensive back Ben Minich will be wearing different numbers. After seeing them play during the regular season, it will be a bit different looking for them during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Minich will don No. 31, while Salerno will wear No. 4 as the Irish look to finish their 2023 season with double-digit wins. The game is rapidly approaching, as kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.

The @NDFootball Sun Bowl availability update – all student-athletes listed on the two deep for today's game with Oregon State are available to play in the game. Note that for today's game, Matt Salerno will be wearing #4 while Ben Minich will be #31.

