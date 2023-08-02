Notre Dame freshman Brenan Vernon of Mentor making presence felt in South Bend

Aug. 2—When Brenan Vernon of Mentor signed his letter of intent last December to play football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the defensive end vowed he was just getting started.

"This is just the start," Vernon told family, friends and coaches on hand for his signing. "Just keep your eyes peeled, all right?"

So far, the reports out of South Bend, Ind., indicate Vernon is living by those words. And one current Notre Dame player seems to have his eyes peeled all right.

According to Fighting Irish senior defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah, two freshman — defensive linemen Vernon and Boubacar Traore — have been lights-out so far in summer camp. Vernon, in particular, has caught Osafo-Mensah's attention.

Notre Dame DE Nana Osafo-Mensah on freshmen Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore:

"Brenan Vernon is one of the most violent freshmen I've ever seen come through here...like of all time." pic.twitter.com/VA1xoNSOf9

— Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) August 1, 2023

"I'll tell you, Brennan Vernon is one of the most violent freshmen I've ever seen come through here — like, of all time," said Osafo-Mensah. "They're both guys that are hungry and when their time comes up ... they're going to be good players."

The Fighting Irish were 9-4 in Coach Marcus Freeman's first season. But with the stature of the ND program, more will be expected going forward.

Much like Freeman during his first season as a head coach, all eyes have been on Vernon since he began playing in high school.

Vernon started for the Cardinals as a freshman — a rarity for the Division I program — and played on the defensive line for four seasons. He was first-team All-Ohio during his junior and senior seasons. For his career, he made just under 200 tackles and had 91 quarterback pressures.

As a senior, he was a first-team News-Herald all-star after he was in on 55 tackles and made 10 tackles for loss.

That kind of production plus his talent and 6-foot-5, 275-pound frame made Vernon a highly sought-after recruit. Rivals.com and 247sports made him a four-star recruit and a top-three player in Ohio.

Vernon also played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas — where many of the nation's top recruits gathered to play in the popular all-star game.

With preseason camp just underway, time will tell if Vernon climbs the depth chart enough to see playing time as a true freshman in 2023. According to ourlads.com, Vernon is currently fifth on the team's depth chart.

Ohio State graduate transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste is listed as ND's starting defensive end, followed by Osafo-Mensah, Aiden Gobaira, Tyson Ford and then Vernon.

"The idea is to show up and give Notre Dame no reason not to play me," Vernon told The News-Herald in December.

The Fighting Irish open their season in Dublin, Ireland against Navy on Aug. 26. Other notable games on ND's schedule include home games against Ohio State (Sept. 23) and USC (Oct. 28) and a game at Clemson Nov. 4.