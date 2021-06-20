Notre Dame football wishes Happy Father’s Day to Irish dads

Fathers are important to everybody, and that includes the young men who wear the Notre Dame gold and blue during fall Saturdays. If you are one of them, chances are your father played a key role in helping you get to this point and most definitely had a hand in making you the person you have become. To that end, the Notre Dame Football Twitter account has decided to take time and honor these special men who raised today’s players:

We wouldn’t be who we are without you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/PhvY0yhMwS — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 20, 2021

We are so grateful for you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/vOI0q7o5Z3 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 20, 2021

Let’s not forget about our grandfathers, either. One of mine was a proud Notre Dame alumnus who always made time to watch the Irish and wore his class ring with pride. Long after he passed, my grandmother continued to watch the games until she herself died a year ago. Notre Dame is a source of pride in our family, and it all started with my grandfather.

Happy Father’s Day to all of the fathers reading this post, including our awesome editor, Nick Shepkowski.