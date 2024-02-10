Notre Dame Football: Wide Receiver Set To Announce Commitment on Saturday

A key Notre Dame target in the 2025 recruiting class is set to announce his college decision.

Elijah Burress, a wide receiver from Wayne, New Jersey will announce Saturday where he intends to play his college football.

The 6-1, 170-pounder seems headed to Notre Dame, but stranger things have certainly happened. He currently lists having seven offers with Duke, Cincinnati, Liberty, East Carolina, UMass, and Temple also being in on him.

Burress is the son of former Michigan State and NFL star Plaxico Burress who caught what wound up being the game winning touchdown reception in the Giants upset win of the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Will Elijah be joining Notre Dame’s 2025 class on Saturday?

We are certainly expecting good news on this one.

2025 WR target Elijah Burress is set to announce his college decision tomorrow at 6 p.m. EST., per his Instagram. He’s been a priority target for Notre Dame since he was offered in early January. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) February 10, 2024

