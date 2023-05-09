Notre Dame football: Where former Irish to enter transfer portal ended up
Since the start of the 2022 football season Notre Dame has now seen 10 players enter the transfer portal. It started with a rather surprising entry when defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, who had been a star of the afternoon in a win over Cal just weeks earlier, entered the portal in early October.
Since then nine more Notre Dame players have dipped their toes in the transfer portal waters. Some of those 10 have announced their new college football homes while we’re still waiting on decisions from others. A pair of quarterbacks, a former high school Butkus Award winner, and 2022’s second-leading rusher are among them.
Here are the 10 players to have entered the portal since the start of the 2022 season and where they intend on playing college football in 2022:
Jacob Lacey
USA TODAY SPORTS
Jacob Lacey
Defensive Lineman
Senior – 6-2, 290-pounds
Date entered portal: October 6, 2022
New program: Oklahoma
Joe Wilkins
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Wilkins
Wide Receiver
Senior – 6-2, 180-pounds
Date entered portal: November 7, 2022
New program: Miami, Ohio
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Drew Pyne
Quarterback
Senior – 6-0, 190-pounds
Date entered portal: December 5, 2022
New program: Arizona State
Jayden Bellamy
Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics
Jayden Bellamy
Cornerback
Sophomore – 6-1, 175-pounds
Date entered portal: December 5, 2022
New program: Syracuse
Osita Ekwonu
Osita Ekwonu
Edge
RS Sophomore- 6-2, 220-pounds
Date entered portal: December 5, 2022
New program: Charlotte
Cane Berrong
Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics
Cane Berrong
Tight End
RS Sophomore – 6-4, 230-pounds
Date entered portal: December 12, 2022
New program: Coastal Carolina
Caleb Johnson
(Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
Caleb Johnson
Offensive Tackle
RS-Sophomore – 6-7, 295-pounds
Date entered portal: April 19, 2023
New program: TBD
Lorenzo Styles, Jr.
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Lorenzo Styles, Jr.
Wide Receiver (plans to play defensive back in future)
Junior – 6-1, 185-pounds
Date entered portal: April 21, 2023
New program: Ohio State
Prince Kollie
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Prince Kollie
Linebacker
Junior – 6-1, 210-pounds
Date entered portal: April 24, 2023
New program: TBD
Florida Times Union
Tyler Buchner
Quarterback
Junior – 6-2, 205-pounds
Date entered portal: April 25, 2023
New program: Alabama
Logan Diggs
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union
Logan Diggs
Running Back
Junior – 6-0, 195-pounds
Date entered portal: April 27, 2023
New program: TBD