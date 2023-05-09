Notre Dame football: Where former Irish to enter transfer portal ended up

Since the start of the 2022 football season Notre Dame has now seen 10 players enter the transfer portal. It started with a rather surprising entry when defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, who had been a star of the afternoon in a win over Cal just weeks earlier, entered the portal in early October.

Since then nine more Notre Dame players have dipped their toes in the transfer portal waters. Some of those 10 have announced their new college football homes while we’re still waiting on decisions from others. A pair of quarterbacks, a former high school Butkus Award winner, and 2022’s second-leading rusher are among them.

Here are the 10 players to have entered the portal since the start of the 2022 season and where they intend on playing college football in 2022:

Jacob Lacey

USA TODAY SPORTS

Jacob Lacey

Defensive Lineman

Senior – 6-2, 290-pounds

Date entered portal: October 6, 2022

New program: Oklahoma

Joe Wilkins

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Wilkins

Wide Receiver

Senior – 6-2, 180-pounds

Date entered portal: November 7, 2022

New program: Miami, Ohio

Drew Pyne

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Pyne

Quarterback

Senior – 6-0, 190-pounds

Date entered portal: December 5, 2022

New program: Arizona State

Jayden Bellamy

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Jayden Bellamy

Cornerback

Sophomore – 6-1, 175-pounds

Date entered portal: December 5, 2022

New program: Syracuse

Osita Ekwonu

Osita Ekwonu

Edge

RS Sophomore- 6-2, 220-pounds

Date entered portal: December 5, 2022

New program: Charlotte

Cane Berrong

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Cane Berrong

Tight End

RS Sophomore – 6-4, 230-pounds

Date entered portal: December 12, 2022

New program: Coastal Carolina

Caleb Johnson

(Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

Caleb Johnson

Offensive Tackle

RS-Sophomore – 6-7, 295-pounds

Date entered portal: April 19, 2023

New program: TBD

Lorenzo Styles, Jr.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Lorenzo Styles, Jr.

Wide Receiver (plans to play defensive back in future)

Junior – 6-1, 185-pounds

Date entered portal: April 21, 2023

New program: Ohio State

Story continues

Prince Kollie

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Prince Kollie

Linebacker

Junior – 6-1, 210-pounds

Date entered portal: April 24, 2023

New program: TBD

Tyler Buchner

Florida Times Union

Tyler Buchner

Quarterback

Junior – 6-2, 205-pounds

Date entered portal: April 25, 2023

New program: Alabama

Logan Diggs

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Logan Diggs

Running Back

Junior – 6-0, 195-pounds

Date entered portal: April 27, 2023

New program: TBD

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire