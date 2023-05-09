Notre Dame football: Where former Irish to enter transfer portal ended up

Since the start of the 2022 football season Notre Dame has now seen 10 players enter the transfer portal.  It started with a rather surprising entry when defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, who had been a star of the afternoon in a win over Cal just weeks earlier, entered the portal in early October.

Since then nine more Notre Dame players have dipped their toes in the transfer portal waters.  Some of those 10 have announced their new college football homes while we’re still waiting on decisions from others.  A pair of quarterbacks, a former high school Butkus Award winner, and 2022’s second-leading rusher are among them.

Here are the 10 players to have entered the portal since the start of the 2022 season and where they intend on playing college football in 2022:

Jacob Lacey

USA TODAY SPORTS

Jacob Lacey
Defensive Lineman
Senior – 6-2, 290-pounds
Date entered portal: October 6, 2022
New program: Oklahoma

Joe Wilkins

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Wilkins
Wide Receiver
Senior – 6-2, 180-pounds
Date entered portal: November 7, 2022
New program: Miami, Ohio

Drew Pyne

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Pyne
Quarterback
Senior – 6-0, 190-pounds
Date entered portal: December 5, 2022
New program: Arizona State

Jayden Bellamy

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Jayden Bellamy
Cornerback
Sophomore – 6-1, 175-pounds
Date entered portal: December 5, 2022
New program: Syracuse

Osita Ekwonu

Osita Ekwonu
Edge
RS Sophomore- 6-2, 220-pounds
Date entered portal: December 5, 2022
New program: Charlotte

Cane Berrong

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Cane Berrong
Tight End
RS Sophomore – 6-4, 230-pounds
Date entered portal: December 12, 2022
New program: Coastal Carolina

Caleb Johnson

(Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

Caleb Johnson
Offensive Tackle
RS-Sophomore – 6-7, 295-pounds
Date entered portal: April 19, 2023
New program: TBD

Lorenzo Styles, Jr.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Lorenzo Styles, Jr.
Wide Receiver (plans to play defensive back in future)
Junior – 6-1, 185-pounds
Date entered portal: April 21, 2023
New program: Ohio State

Prince Kollie

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Prince Kollie
Linebacker
Junior – 6-1, 210-pounds
Date entered portal: April 24, 2023
New program: TBD

Tyler Buchner

Florida Times Union

Tyler Buchner
Quarterback
Junior – 6-2, 205-pounds
Date entered portal: April 25, 2023
New program: Alabama

Logan Diggs

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Logan Diggs
Running Back
Junior – 6-0, 195-pounds
Date entered portal: April 27, 2023
New program: TBD

