Notre Dame Football: Watch Irish Linebackers Rare Speed Shown on Baseball Diamond

Notre Dame football is getting set to start spring practice before long but on Sunday it was the Fighting Irish baseball team that is celebrating after capping a season-opening sweep at Rice.

Tied at seven in the top of the seventh inning, Notre Dame freshman Drayk Bowen was sent in to pinch run for the Irish. Bowen was a big-time recruit for the Notre Dame football team in the 2023 recruiting cycle, winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top high school linebacker.

The speed that helped him win that award and that will hopefully play a role in him becoming a Notre Dame football great was on full display when centerfielder TJ Williams singled to left field. Bowen, who was at second, showcased his top speed to score the go-ahead run for Notre Dame. Check it out below.

THAT'S WHAT SPEED DO. @DraykBowen makes a STATEMENT in his first appearance for the Irish and we take the lead! ☘️ 8

🦉 7#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/IHkMIpx8Og — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 18, 2024

That young man is listed at 6-2, 234-pounds in case you were wondering. The speed is obvious but it’s a heck of a move to avoid the tag by Bowen as well.

Bowen and the Irish look to continue their hot start next weekend in Miami where they’ll take on Florida International in a three game series.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire