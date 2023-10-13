Notre Dame football vs. USC: How to watch, TV, streaming, schedules, injury news

Week 7 of the college football season is, on paper, one of the best of the fall so far. Three games between Top-25 ranked opponents highlight a standout Saturday for college football fans. One of those three matchups features No. 9 USC heading to Indiana for a game against No. 21 Notre Dame.

These two teams first met on the field on Dec. 4, 1926. In the nearly 100 years since that 13-12 Notre Dame victory, the two powerhouse college football programs have produced entertaining games featuring many Heisman winners.

Last week was arguably the worst week of the season for both squads. USC needed overtime to put away a feisty Arizona team 43-41. The Trojans (6-0) were down 17-0 early in the second quarter and needed more heroics from defending Heisman winner Caleb Williams to stay undefeated.

“You don’t want to put yourself in that hole,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. "But when you’re in it, you can feel sorry for yourself or you can dig yourself out.”

Arizona outgained the Trojans' offense 506-365 and dominated time of possession (35:39 for Arizona to USC's 24:21). Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 303 yards and five touchdowns but the Trojans defense got a stop when the team needed it most to secure the win.

Tune in and turn it up: Seven must-watch games on the Week 7 college football schedule

Meanwhile, Notre Dame (5-2) lost 33-20 on the road at Louisville. The Cardinals' ground game shined with running back Jawhar Jordan dicing up the defense for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Irish quarterback Sam Hartman had his worst game of the season in throwing three interceptions.

“We didn’t run the ball well and they did pressure him," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said after the game. “Nobody has put the pressure on the quarterback like Louisville. Give them credit, they were stacking the box and saying we refuse to let you run the ball."

How to watch USC vs. Notre Dame, TV and streaming:

Notre Dame hosts USC at Notre Dame Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., ET, on NBC and Peacock. It'll also be streaming on the NBC Sports App.

How to watch: Click here to sign up for a FuboTV subscription.

Notable football players and injury news:

Trojans WR Zachariah Branch (undisclosed) is questionable

Trojans DL Korey Foreman (undisclosed) is probable

Trojans CB Domani Jackson (head) is questionable

Trojans WR Raleek Brown (undisclosed) is out indefinitely

Fighting Irish S Thomas Harper (undisclosed) is questionable

Fighting Irish TE Eli Raridon (knee) is out

Embracing role: USC's Jamil Muhammad is grateful he finally put aside QB dreams to become a star pass rusher

NCAA Odds Week 7: USC vs. Notre Dame lines and betting trends:

Notre Dame is slightly favored for the win over the Trojans at home, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps.

Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-2.5)

Moneyline: Notre Dame (-145), USC (+120)

Total: 60.5 points

USC vs. Notre Dame: Match-up summary

This week, the two teams meet needing a win for different reasons. USC needs the victory to stay ahead of the winner of No. 6 Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon in the Pac-12. Notre Dame has to win to keep its increasingly slim hopes of a college football playoff spot alive.

“That’s what a part of playing at Notre Dame is about,” Freeman said earlier this week. “We’re fortunate. We've get four prime-time games, and that’s how we have to look at it. We get another prime-time game versus USC in Notre Dame Stadium. If you don’t have the bubbles in your stomach, then you’re not the elite competitor we need you to be.”

The winner earns another spot on the Jeweled Shillelagh, the trophy given to the winner of the annual matchup. A Notre Dame win adds an emerald-studded shamrock; A USC victory adds a ruby-adorned Trojan head.

USC won last year's matchup 38-27 to break a five-year losing streak. The two teams meet in South Bend this Saturday for the latest edition of this storied rivalry.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 0: Sat. 08/26: Notre Dame 42-3 Navy Final

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Notre Dame 56-3 Tennessee State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Notre Dame 45-24 NC State Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Noter Dame 41-17 Central Michigan Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Notre Dame 14-17 Ohio State Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Notre Dame 21-14 Duke Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Notre Dame 20-33 Louisville Final

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Notre Dame vs. USC, 7:30 p.m., ET, NBC and Peacock

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ET, NBC

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Notre Dame at Clemson, TBD, ABC

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Bye

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ET, NBC

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Notre Dame at Stanford, TBD

USC Trojans football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 0: Sat. 08/26: USC 56-28 San Jose State Final

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: USC 66-14 Nevada Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: USC 56-10 Stanford Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Bye

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: USC 42-28 Arizona State Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: USC 48-41 Colorado Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: USC 43-41 Arizona Final 3OT

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: USC at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ET, NBC and Peacock

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: USC vs. Utah, TBD

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: USC at California, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: USC vs. Washington, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: USC at Oregon, TBD

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: USC vs. UCLA, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Bye

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch USC vs. Notre Dame: Schedule, streaming, injuries, odds