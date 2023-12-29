Notre Dame football vs. Oregon State live score, updates, highlights from Sun Bowl

After going 9-3 during the regular season, No. 16 Notre Dame football will ends its year against No. 19 Oregon State (8-4, 5-3 in Pac-12 play) in El Paso for the Sun Bowl.

Though both teams will look different than they have this season, it's a game that holds stakes for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish. Freeman was able to lead 8-4 Notre Dame to a win in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina last season, with the Irish putting up 45 points. They'll hope for a similar result against the Beavers this season.

Beavers receivers coach Kefense Hynson will be on the sidelines for Oregon State as the interim coach, with Jonathan Smith heading to East Lansing, Michigan to take over the Michigan State program. OSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal after Smith's departure.

Likewise, Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has opted out of the game, leaving Steve Angeli will under center instead. Running back Audric Estime will also be out, having declared for the NFL as well. The young Notre Dame receiving corps will get some reps, including Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison.

The South Bend Tribune is following Notre Dame vs. Oregon State live:

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Oregon State — — — — — Notre Dame — — — — —

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State live updates, highlights

1:25 p.m. -- Notre Dame's hype video as the team gears up to play in El Paso.

1:05 p.m. -- Patch season is here. We love to see it.

Gearing up in El Paso#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/WwhLFXdNyA — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 29, 2023

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Oregon State on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming info: Paramount+, Fubo (free trial)

Notre Dame-Oregon State will air on CBS. Paramount+, the network's dedicated streaming site, is one option to stream the game. Another is Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Time: 2 p.m. ET

The Fighting Irish and Beavers will kick off at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 29 from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Spread: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Over/under: 41.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -225 | Oregon State +180

Notre Dame football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 14 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Notre Dame 21, No. 16 Duke 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 25 Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 Notre Dame 48, No. 9 USC 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Notre Dame 58, Pitts 7 Saturday, Nov. 4 Clemson 31, Notre Dame 23 Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 Notre Dame 45, Wake Forest 7 Saturday, Nov. 25 Notre Dame 56, Stanford 23 Friday, Dec. 29 vs. No. 19 Oregon State (Sun Bowl)

Oregon State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Oregon State 42, San Jose State 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oregon State 55, UC Davis 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Oregon State 26, San Diego State 9 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 24 Washington State 38, Oregon State 35* Friday, Sept. 29 Oregon State 21, No. 10 Utah 7* Saturday, Oct. 7 Oregon State 52, Cal 40* Saturday, Oct. 14 Oregon State 36, No. 22 UCLA 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Arizona 27, Oregon State 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Oregon State 26, Colorado 19* Saturday, Nov. 11 Oregon State 62, Stanford 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 No. 5 Washington 22, Oregon State 20* Friday, Nov. 24 No. 6 Oregon 31, Oregon State 7* Friday, Dec. 29 vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (Sun Bowl)

