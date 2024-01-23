Notre Dame Football: Would USC be wise to drop Irish from schedule?

One of the greatest rivalries in all of college sports happens in football each fall between Notre Dame and USC. The two national powerhouses have played annually since the 1920’s and used the rivalry to help elevate their respective programs nationally.

With USC joining the Big Ten now though, should the Trojans continue the rivalry?

I don’t ask out of want because I value the history and rivalries that make college football what it is as much as anyone. However, the X/Twitter account @BoardGeniuses, which finds some of the most outlandish posts on various college sports message boards, found a post from a USC football fan that I feel raises a valid question. Below is the post for you to read yourself:

Notre Dame’s schedule is always strong but without USC on it annually it’d certainly take a hit. Although I don’t think USC is about to run, it’s still worth at least exploring a bit about.

Michigan, who the poster mentions, used to schedule one of the best out-of-conference schedules in the nation. Notre Dame obviously stands out as a former annual rival but games with the likes of Alabama, Colorado (in their heyday), Washington, and Oregon used to be regular occurrences.

Now Michigan has stacked their non-conference schedule with the likes of UNLV, East Carolina, and Bowling Green and won a national championship while doing so.

Again, I don’t see it happening anytime soon as I’d like to think USC has far too much pride to run from one of college football’s greatest rivalries, but the poster certainly makes a solid point of everything being about making the College Football Playoff and how a cupcake non-conference slate would help that.

This is something we’ll certainly discuss with Trojans Wire this off-season.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire