Notre Dame football updates their availability report ahead of facing Ohio State

There is already good news for Notre Dame football, they will be at full strength for their contest against Ohio State.

The Irish missed two major contributors against Central Michigan last week, linebacker JD Bertrand and tight end Mitchell Evans. Both of them are ready to go this week, along with defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio who has been working his way back from an injury.

Everyone will be needed to perform at a high level against the Buckeyes, as they are one of the top teams in the country. With all players who were nursing any sort of injury ready to go, it looks like it will be all hands on deck for Marcus Freeman and the Irish.

The @NDFootball game day availability update. All of the student-athletes listed on this week's two-deep are available to play this evening. Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

7:30 p.m.

NBC — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 23, 2023

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire