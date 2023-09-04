Notre Dame football: Updated Irish depth chart ahead of NC State game

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read

Notre Dame sits 2-0 on the young 2023 college football season but the difficulty level is about to take a step up.  Navy and Tennessee State are in the past and now a trip to North Carolina State awaits Notre Dame.

It’s a place Notre Dame has only played once before – a 2016 trip that was played in the middle of a literal hurricane.  That was also the day Brian Kelly decided throwing 31 times would be a good idea, but that’s another story for another day.

NC State has been a solid program for a while now under head coach Dave Doeren.  The Wolfpack are 1-0 on the year after a 24-10 win at UConn this weekend.

Notre Dame will look to go to 3-0 on Saturday in Raleigh.  Here’s the newly released Notre Dame depth chart for the game which features some slight changes from a week ago.

Quarterback

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior

QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman

Running Back

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior

RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman

or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman

or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior

or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman

Wide Receiver

The day after: Lasting thought’s on Notre Dame’s win against Tennessee State
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior
WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior

WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman

WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore
WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman

Matt Salerno is no longer listed at all on the wide receiver depth chart after appearing on it in both previous games.

Tight End

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior
TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore
TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior

Left Tackle

Notre Dame has two players on 247Sports top 100 of 2023
USA TODAY SPORTS

LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior
LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior

Left Guard

Kent Horner/Getty Images
Kent Horner/Getty Images

LG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore
LG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore

Center

Watch: Notre Dame football’s Zeke Correll does ‘Super Troopers’ syrup chug
USA TODAY SPORTS

C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior
C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman

Right Guard

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior
RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior

Right Tackle

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior
RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore

Vyper

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior
V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore
or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

USA TODAY SPORTS
USA TODAY SPORTS

DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior
DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior
or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior
DT2 – #92 Aidan Keanaaina, Junior
or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore

Gabriel Rubio, who did not play last week after being announced as injured, is no longer listed on the depth chart.

Defensive End

USA TODAY SPORTS
USA TODAY SPORTS

DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior
or  – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Weakside Linebacker (Will)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior
WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman

Middle Linebacker (Mike)

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior
MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman

Rover

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior
R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore

Cornerbacks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior
CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore

CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore
CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman
or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior

Safety

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Left Safety:
LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior
LS2 – #4 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior
or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior

Right Safety:
RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior
RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior

Specialists

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior

Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore

Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior

Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore

Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior

Kick Returner: #24 Jadarian Price, Sophomore
and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

Jadarian Price replaces Devyn Ford on the kickoff return team after Ford suffered an injury during Saturday’s game.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire