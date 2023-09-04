Notre Dame football: Updated Irish depth chart ahead of NC State game
Notre Dame sits 2-0 on the young 2023 college football season but the difficulty level is about to take a step up. Navy and Tennessee State are in the past and now a trip to North Carolina State awaits Notre Dame.
It’s a place Notre Dame has only played once before – a 2016 trip that was played in the middle of a literal hurricane. That was also the day Brian Kelly decided throwing 31 times would be a good idea, but that’s another story for another day.
NC State has been a solid program for a while now under head coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack are 1-0 on the year after a 24-10 win at UConn this weekend.
Notre Dame will look to go to 3-0 on Saturday in Raleigh. Here’s the newly released Notre Dame depth chart for the game which features some slight changes from a week ago.
Quarterback
QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior
QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman
Running Back
RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior
RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman
or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman
or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior
or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman
Wide Receiver
WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior
WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior
WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman
WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore
WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman
Matt Salerno is no longer listed at all on the wide receiver depth chart after appearing on it in both previous games.
Tight End
TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior
TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore
TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior
Left Tackle
LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior
LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior
Left Guard
LG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore
LG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore
Center
C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior
C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman
Right Guard
RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior
RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior
Right Tackle
RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior
RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore
Vyper
V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior
V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore
or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore
Defensive Tackle
DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior
DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior
or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore
Defensive Tackle
DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior
DT2 – #92 Aidan Keanaaina, Junior
or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore
Gabriel Rubio, who did not play last week after being announced as injured, is no longer listed on the depth chart.
Defensive End
DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior
or – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore
Weakside Linebacker (Will)
WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior
WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman
Middle Linebacker (Mike)
MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior
MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman
Rover
R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior
R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore
Cornerbacks
CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior
CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore
CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore
CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman
or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior
Safety
Left Safety:
LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior
LS2 – #4 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior
or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior
Right Safety:
RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior
RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior
Specialists
Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior
Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore
Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior
Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore
Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior
Kick Returner: #24 Jadarian Price, Sophomore
and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
Jadarian Price replaces Devyn Ford on the kickoff return team after Ford suffered an injury during Saturday’s game.