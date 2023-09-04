Notre Dame football: Updated Irish depth chart ahead of NC State game

Notre Dame sits 2-0 on the young 2023 college football season but the difficulty level is about to take a step up. Navy and Tennessee State are in the past and now a trip to North Carolina State awaits Notre Dame.

It’s a place Notre Dame has only played once before – a 2016 trip that was played in the middle of a literal hurricane. That was also the day Brian Kelly decided throwing 31 times would be a good idea, but that’s another story for another day.

NC State has been a solid program for a while now under head coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack are 1-0 on the year after a 24-10 win at UConn this weekend.

Notre Dame will look to go to 3-0 on Saturday in Raleigh. Here’s the newly released Notre Dame depth chart for the game which features some slight changes from a week ago.

Quarterback

QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior

QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman

Running Back

RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior

RB2 – #3 Gi’Bran Payne, RS-Freshman

or – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman

or – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior

or – #12 Jeremiyah Love, Freshman

Wide Receiver

WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior

WR2 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior

WR1 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

WR2 – #19 Jaden Greathouse, Freshman

WR1 – Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore

WR2 – #17 Rico Flores Jr., Freshman

Matt Salerno is no longer listed at all on the wide receiver depth chart after appearing on it in both previous games.

Tight End

TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior

TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore

TE3 – #38 Davis Sherwood, Junior

Left Tackle

LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior

LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior

Left Guard

LG1 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore

LG2 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore

Center

C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior

C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman

Right Guard

RG1 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior

RG2 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior

Right Tackle

RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior

RT2 – #59 Aamil Wagner, Sophomore

Vyper

V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior

V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore

or – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior

DT2 – #47 Jason Onye, Junior

or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

DT1 – #56 Howard Cross III, Graduate-Senior

DT2 – #92 Aidan Keanaaina, Junior

or – #41 Donovan Hinish, Sophomore

Gabriel Rubio, who did not play last week after being announced as injured, is no longer listed on the depth chart.

Defensive End

DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior

or – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior

DE2 – #40 Joshua Burnham, Sophomore

Weakside Linebacker (Will)

WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior

WLB2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman

Middle Linebacker (Mike)

MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior

MLB2 – #34 Drayk Bowen, Freshman

Rover

R1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior

R2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, Sophomore

Cornerbacks

CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior

CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore

CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore

CB2 – #29 Christian Gray, Freshman

or – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior

Safety

Left Safety:

LS1 – #2 DJ Brown, Graduate-Senior

LS2 – #4 Antonio Carter II, Graduate-Senior

or #13 Thomas Harper, Graduate-Senior

Right Safety:

RS1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior

RS2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior

Specialists

Kickoffs and Placekicker: #32 Spencer Shrader, Graduate-Senior

Punter: #14 Bryce McFerson, Sophomore

Long Snapper: #65 Michael Vinson, Graduate-Senior

Holder: #16 Dylan Devezin, Sophomore

Punt Returner: #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

and – #29 Matt Salerno, Graduate-Senior

Kick Returner: #24 Jadarian Price, Sophomore

and – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

Jadarian Price replaces Devyn Ford on the kickoff return team after Ford suffered an injury during Saturday’s game.

