Notre Dame football has two of the top returning defensive tackles according to PFF

One unit that Notre Dame football shouldn’t have many worries about this coming season is at defensive tackle.

The Irish saw two major contributors at the position return, Howard Cross III and rylie mills, solidifying the middle of the defensive line. Both players were named by Pro Football Focus in their top 10 returning defensive tackles for the 2024 season.

Cross III has been a consistent force for Notre Dame, having his best season in 2023 with 66 total tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Mills tackle numbers weren’t as big, with 47, but he also had 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Due to their positions, neither will ever put up massive stats, but they obviously get the job done.

Top 10 Returning Defensive Tackles for the 2024 Season🔥 (Via: @MaxChadwickCFB) pic.twitter.com/4FBW9FxRjC — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 11, 2024

With Cross III and Mills in the middle, it frees up the ends along with linebacker to make plays. Expect more of the same in the fall.

