Notre Dame football has two players on 247Sports top 100 of 2023

Notre Dame football won’t be short on some high-end talent this season.

As we inch closer to kickoff, 247Sports took a crack at who they believe are the top player in the country, naming a top 100.

Two members of the ND football team made the list, offensive tackle joe altand quarterback Sam Hartman. It’s the most obvious selections, but where did Blake Brockermeyer rank them?

Alt was picked just outside the top 10 at No. 11, which Brockermeyer claiming he is an “excellent player who has prototype size and skill to dominate. (Alt) Has improved each season and will go high in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

The top 25 players in college football, via @BBrockermeyerFW 🏈 Who is too high or too low? FULL 100: https://t.co/Y3r2YjZN5B pic.twitter.com/rJvuwxh7Ye — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 15, 2023

As for Hartman, he landed a bit lower on this list than his teammate, checking in at No. 41. The praise is high from Brockermeyer as the Irish have “its best quarterback in years. An accurate passer with tons of experience and high football IQ.”

With just two Irish players on the list you have to wonder who else was considered from around the 200 player pool that was started with. Running back Audric Estime probably should have made the list, but what do I know.

