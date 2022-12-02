Notre Dame football: Teammates & fans react to Drew Pyne transfer news

Nick Shepkowski
There were stories I was expecting to write on Friday and there was one I certainly didn’t expect to be hurrying to post.  That of course was the stunning news that Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal and according to reports, won’t play in the Irish bowl game.

Listen, as shocking as it is it makes sense.  Everyone and their mother seems to know Notre Dame is going to be a player for a quarterback in the transfer portal because of Pyne’s limitations.  Are we going to act surprised that after a year in the spotlight he’d just be thrilled to take a backseat to a new starter?

Pyne won’t go down as a Notre Dame legend by any means but will be a folk hero that should be received well decades from now.  As the Irish officially turn to the portal now, here is how the college football world reacted to Pyne’s huge announcement.

