Notre Dame football: Teammates & fans react to Drew Pyne transfer news

There were stories I was expecting to write on Friday and there was one I certainly didn’t expect to be hurrying to post. That of course was the stunning news that Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal and according to reports, won’t play in the Irish bowl game.

Listen, as shocking as it is it makes sense. Everyone and their mother seems to know Notre Dame is going to be a player for a quarterback in the transfer portal because of Pyne’s limitations. Are we going to act surprised that after a year in the spotlight he’d just be thrilled to take a backseat to a new starter?

Pyne won’t go down as a Notre Dame legend by any means but will be a folk hero that should be received well decades from now. As the Irish officially turn to the portal now, here is how the college football world reacted to Pyne’s huge announcement.

Justin Ademilola

One of the best leaders and teammates I’ve had over the course of my career. Drew is nothing less than a winner! Best of luck 10🤟🏽 @dpyne10 https://t.co/iAfHYpJqYy — JUSTIN ADEMILOLA🌹 (@JustinAdemilola) December 2, 2022

Rylie Mills

My brother for life 🖤 https://t.co/GBi2c3Iboe — Rylie Mills (@ryliemills99) December 2, 2022

Blake Fisher

Love you like a blood brother 10. Words can’t express!🤞🏾❤️ https://t.co/STho4wzLzg — Blake Fisher (@bfisher54_) December 2, 2022

Steve Angeli

Love you brother! Can’t put into words what our relationship means to me. Thank you for everything 10! ❤️ https://t.co/3ooH8rxBnE — Steve Angeli (@SteveAngeli_125) December 2, 2022

Tyler Horka

Grew up a Notre Dame fan. Paid his dues as a backup for 2 seasons. Was prepared to do it for 3 until the starter's season-ending injury. 8-2 record as a starter. 22 TDs, 6 INTs in 2022. Fearless attitude teammates gravitated toward. Drew Pyne put it all out on the field. https://t.co/1r17usrSQD — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 2, 2022

Notre Dame Recruiting

As tough as I was on Drew Pyne as a player, he always gave his best and hats off to him for that. He’s a solid QB with very limited physical traits. He poured his soul into Notre Dame as a player, and I respect him for that. Hopefully he finds a good fit elsewhere. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) December 2, 2022

John Kennedy of Always Irish (and Fighting Irish Wire)

Pyne isn’t a dummy he knows the depth chart dynamics developing . Hope he balls out somewhere — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) December 2, 2022

Win for all parties ☘️ — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) December 2, 2022

Dick Vitale

Yes the report by ⁦@espn⁩ ‘s knowledgeable ⁦@PeteThamel⁩ is valid as DREW PYNE QB ⁦@NDFootball⁩ has entered into the transfer portal . Wish him the best in chasing dreams – now ? who will play QB in the Bowl game ? https://t.co/OgYCEsCa64 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 2, 2022

Barstool Chief

Drew Pyne was a very good soldier at ND. https://t.co/fYbsXwb8U9 — Chief (@BarstoolChief) December 2, 2022

Chris Studer

Have to think Pyne making this announcement means ND is really going after someone in the portal…who could it be tho? #ndfootball #drewpyne #irish — Chris Studer (@ChrisStuderIT) December 2, 2022

Who do you think Notre Dame’s No. 1 target is?

Notre Dame, Our Blogger

drew pyne was a massive reason ND was able to keep this season afloat after an initial disaster that he had essentially nothing to do with — good luck to a true notre dame guy — Notre Dame, Our Blogger (@NDourBlogger) December 2, 2022

ND4EVER

Notre Dame Football Stats and Analytics

2023 QBs

Tyler Buchner

(Insert transfer QB)

Steve Angeli

Ron Powlus III

Kenny Minchey Drew Pyne probably wants to start somewhere and it wasn’t realistically going to happen at Notre Dame If he doesn’t stay for the bowl game that’s a little strange but him leaving shouldn’t be — Notre Dame Football Stats & Analytics (@ND_FB_Analytics) December 2, 2022

Freeman Factor

QB Drew Pyne has entered the transfer portal. Love you big man, go get what me yours ☘️ @dpyne10 — #FreemanFactor ☘️ (@WeAreNDFans) December 2, 2022

4 Horsemen Podcast

I'm surprised that so many people are surprised by the Drew Pyne news. I thought the writing was on the wall for awhile now. Tyler Buchner beat him out for the job and Notre Dame is actively looking for a transfer QB. So glad that Pyne will have his ND degree. — 4 Horsemen Podcast (@HorsemenPod) December 2, 2022

5 Foot Nothin, 100 & Nothin

I’m really surprised by the Pyne news. There must be info that a very proven transfer is coming. I say that bc why would he leave? If no one comes in, he’s in the same place as last year and TB’s health is a legitimate concern. Very interesting. Transfer QB is a bigger MUST now. — 5 Foot Nothin, 100 & Nothin (@5FootNothinPod) December 2, 2022

Mason Plummer

Pyne leaving is a win-win but what does ND do in the bowl game…??? — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) December 2, 2022

staNDwithus

True ND guy. Got handed a tough situation and made the most of it. Best of luck to the young man wherever he ends up. ☘️☘️ https://t.co/GEb3xS4nNX — #staNDwithus (@JLGallagher3) December 2, 2022

Yours truly

might not go down as an ND legend but certainly deserves to be one of those folk lore guys that's loved forever. put it all out there and should be damn proud of what he accomplished at ND https://t.co/bCXR9NsPze — Nick Shepkowski (@NickShepkowski) December 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire