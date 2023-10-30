Notre Dame football is trending to add 4-star 2025 safety

Notre Dame football had quite the environment for recruits over the weekend and it looks like they are becoming a favorite to land a very good safety.

Florida’s Ivan Taylor was among a large contingent of prospects to visit South Bend and the 6-foot, 175-pound 2025 safety left extremely impressed. It was enough for Notre Dame insider Tom Loy to log a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection for him to land with the Irish.

Taylor is an extremely highly regarded prospect, ranking as the No. 7 safety and 71st overall player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. It’s the only crystal ball pick that is currently logged.

2025 West Orange (FL) DB Ivan Taylor has returned to Notre Dame after a couple summer visits. pic.twitter.com/iCHh5dIQD5 — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 28, 2023

The Irish have five current commitments in the 2025 cycle, none of them at Taylor’s position.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire