Notre Dame football trending to add 2025 legacy tight end

There is a certain allure that Notre Dame football has for their former players and families.

More often than not, if one of your family members played or was associated with the Irish program, they tend to gravitate back to South Bend. That could very well be the case with 2025 Wisconsin tight end James Flanigan.

The 6-foot, 6-inch and 225-pound pass catcher bleeds blue and gold. His father Jim, played for the Irish in the early 1990’s before playing in the NFL. If 247Sports Tom Loy is correct with his crystal ball, the youngest Flanigan will join his father’s legacy and continue his playing career at Notre Dame.

Football runs in the family, James grandfather Jim, was a linebacker at Pittsburgh before making his way to the NFL. James is ranked as the No. 5 tight end and 185th overall player in the 2025 recruiting class by the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

