Notre Dame football trending for 2025 4-star California linebacker Madden Faraimo

This weekend was the first that Notre Dame football held official recruits, and it looks like they did a fantastic job.

One of those prospects on campus was 2025 California linebacker Madden Faraimo, a 6-foot, 3-inch and 220-pound star. The Irish coaching staff has made him a priority, especially considering they don’t have much room to add more commitments in the class as they already have 21 total verbals.

Faraimo, who is ranked as the nations No. 63 overall prospect and 7th rated linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite, still has other visits planned, with Ohio State and Texas up next. The hope is that his visit to South Bend sealed the deal.

Coupled with the news that Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng also having a great visit, Notre Dame could very well close out the class with two big-time linebacker prospects.

