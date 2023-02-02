Notre Dame football: Trending 2024 target sets commitment date
It was just a day ago that we told you about Notre Dame cornerback target Leonard Moore and the Irish seeming to be trending nicely for him. Well it would appear that a commitment doesn’t seem far off.
Moore has told 247Sports that he will announce his commitment this coming Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.
Along with Notre Dame, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kansas State, Missouri, Oregon, TCU, Tulsa, UTSA, Vanderbilt and Washington State have all offered the Texas product.
If Notre Dame is to land Moore it would make him the second cornerback in their 2024 recruiting class, joining Karson Hubbs of Moeller in Cincinnati. It’s incredibly early but 247Sports currently ranks Notre Dame as having the fourth best recruiting class nationally in 2024.
