Notre Dame football transfer finds new home in California

We have seen multiple former Notre Dame football players find their new transfer homes, and now you can add another one to the list.

Offensive lineman Michael Carmody, who played mainly during the Irish’s 2021 season, watched younger players pass him up on the depth chart over the last two seasons. He entered the transfer portal in December, and until now didn’t have a new football home.

On Sunday, according to his father’s social media account, Carmody committed to UCLA. At the current moment Chip Kelly is their head coach, but is rumored to be potentially moving on to the NFL.

We wish Carmody the best as he looks to make an impact on the field during his time in Los Angeles.

