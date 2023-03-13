Notre Dame Football’s Top Spring Storyline: The QB Dynamic

Spring is upon us. A time for rebirth, new hope and new beginnings. Both in nature and also in every college town in America as they prepare or have started their spring football drills. Spring ball lends itself to positivity. There are no games to lose and therefore every team can dream for the stars and build a positive mindset entering the long summer layoff period.

In terms of Notre Dame’s Spring specifically, most of the attention will be placed on the quarterback competition, and rightfully so. There is no other individual position group in sports that is more important than this one and it happens to also be one that everyone who follows Notre Dame knows needs to be improved moving forward.

For the first time in recent memory the Irish feature multiple quarterbacks that excite the fan base. Let’s break down the dynamics of this battle as Spring Football gets started.

This Will Be A Competition

When it was announced that Sam Hartman would be coming to Notre Dame with his 5 years of experience and hefty stat line many wondered if he would be “promised” or “assured” the starting role. It appears this is not the case as we learned in opening Spring press conferences that this will indeed be an open competition.

This is how it should be. Hartman is justifiably confident in his abilities & experience and Buchner is more eager than ever to remain healthy and develop into a truly elite signal caller. This competition is healthy and can push each player to greater heights. It’ll be very interesting to monitor this battle all Spring.

Hartman & Rees' Connection

It’s no secret that the person Sam Hartman was closest to at Notre Dame was Tommy Rees. These two built a solid relationship and Rees deserves a ton of credit for enticing Hartman to make the jump to the Irish for his final year of eligibility.

Now Hartman is at Notre Dame, but Tommy is no longer. When asked about this at his press conference, Hartman said “It is what it is”. What an appropriate answer. Hartman fully recognizes the big opportunity this role provides Rees but also admits it’s a bit frustrating for him to have the guy who he knows best who runs the offense he wanted to be a part of leave. How will Hartman gel with new OC Gerad Parker and his vision? We shall find out soon enough.

Will Buchner Stay At Notre Dame If He Isn't The Starter?

Notre Dame fans have a lot invested in Tyler Buchner emotionally. His potential since high school has been tantalizing, but a string of years full of combinations of bad luck and or bad timing have severely derailed his developmental track. He is respectful, relentless, and gives everything he has when he can play. Fans love and respect that.

That being said, Buchner is still very much an unknown developmental project. Hartman is close to being a more reliable higher level stable known entity which is exactly why Notre Dame approached him with this opportunity. If Buchner ends up not being the starter, does he stay at Notre Dame or does he begin to look around for a clean slate and chance to play right away somewhere else after Spring? This decision weighs heavily on how the QB room will look in the immediate future.

What About Angeli & Minchey?

There’s no way around it. Almost all of the Spring QB headlines will be focused on the frontline Hartman v Buchner dynamic, so where does this leave Steve Angeli & Kenny Minchey?

It would not shock me if at some point in the next year or so at least one of the QBs on the roster transfer. The room is simply getting too crowded with talent for everybody to be happy with snap allocation. This is a terrific sign big picture that indicates the Irish are getting more competitive in this area and will only become more intense when CJ Carr joins the group.

Getting Creative

Assuming Hartman wins the starting job, which would be my guess based on his body of work and consistency, how can Buchner still help the offense? Will Notre Dame try to build out some packages that allow Tyler to use his legs and spread out a defense in the red zone perhaps?

It’s going to be very interesting to see how Parker navigates this dynamic in an effort to not only put Notre Dame in the best position to win its’ games but also to try to make both QBs feel valued and appreciated in a modern world where players do not have to “wait their turn” to play but rather can leave in an instant and play somewhere else if they wish.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire