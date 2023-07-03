Notre Dame football: A top remaining ’24 target sets commitment date

Despite missing out on Justin Scott over the weekend, several big-time defensive targets remain for Notre Dame in the 2024 recruiting cycle. One of the biggest announced his commitment date on Monday.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, one of the nation’s top linebackers, says he’ll be announcing his commitment on July 23. Viliamu-Asa stars at St. John Bosco high school in California and appears to be down to Notre Dame, Ohio State, and USC.

Man it’s been a journey. I’ll be Announcing my Commitment July 23rd 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0VT7C0drlH — Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (@AsaViliamu) July 3, 2023

He spent a weekend at Notre Dame in mid-June but was at Ohio State a week later. On the heels of what happened Sunday, Notre Dame could use some good news with this big-time target in a few weeks.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire