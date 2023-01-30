Notre Dame football in top 8 for 2024 Florida wide receiver

There is an interesting theme going on with Notre Dame football this weekend. It has to do with the wide receiver position and getting more talent in the room.

On Friday, the Irish offered two more receivers, in their search to add depth to the position. Even though it may seem like a small advance to be included in a players top 8, Notre Dame were included in Bredell Richardson’s group.

The Irish joined Michigan, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Michigan State, Colorado and Georgia as schools the receiver will consider going forward. Marcus Freeman and his staff offered a scholarships to Richardson in March, so they’ve been after the six-foot-one-inch and 185-pound receiver for a good amount of time.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire