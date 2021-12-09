Notre Dame football: top 10 plays of 2021 season

Coming into the 2021 football season Notre Dame had a preseason top-10 ranking but plenty of outlets had the Irish projected to take a significant step back this fall. As it turns out, Notre Dame finished the regular season as the fifth-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings and will cap their season against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on January 1.

The regular season brought some great highs, including comeback victories over Toledo and Virginia Tech in the closing minutes and some straight blow outs, especially over the final month. In those, plenty of memorable plays were made in all phases of the game.

Here are what we decided were the ten best plays of Notre Dame’s 2021 football season:

10. Hamilton's Fourth Down Stop vs. Purdue

It might not end up on being replayed endlessly like others on this list but when someone asks what makes Kyle Hamilton so special, simply show them his fourth down tackle-for-loss against Purdue. Instincts, speed, and agility were all on full display in what was a huge moment early in that contest.

@NDFootball safety Kyle Hamilton 9/18 vs Purdue. 4th & 1 early in the game Hamilton adjusts pursuit angle and makes aggressive play behind the line. This kid can PLAY. pic.twitter.com/e23oWkkSkG — FbFilmBR (@FbFilmBR) September 27, 2021

9. Bo Bauer's Pick vs. USC

Early in the second quarter against USC, Notre Dame held a 7-0 drive but the Trojans were threatening until Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa stunted his way to a deflection that ended up in the arms of Bo Bauer, who nearly made a house call but still put the Irish in position to go up two scores instead of possibly being tied.

8. Doerer Saves the Day (x2)

Jonathan Doerer didn’t hit just one but two game-winning field goals to help Notre Dame to victories in 2021. We couldn’t pick which one we liked more so both made the list. We hope you’re not upset you have to watch them both again…

Opening the Doerer to the 2021 season with a WIN.@JDoerer_11 sealed the game-winning kick in OT to give No. 9 @NDFootball the win over FSU.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/BrUeFzC6tA — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 6, 2021

7. Austin ties it vs. Virginia Tech

After Jack Coan reentered the contest at Virginia Tech in early October and led Notre Dame on a touchdown drive to get within two, the quarterback had to buy time to find someone to throw to on the two point conversion attempt. That someone was Kevin Austin who made a remarkable catch to tie the game despite having his facemask pulled while hauling in the reception.

Another look at the two-point conversion from Jack Coan to Kevin Austin from a few angles. What a play… pic.twitter.com/pbYrhorXVS — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) October 10, 2021

6. Myron's Senior Day Sendoff

You can’t mention Notre Dame’s 2021 defense without discussing the star-level play of Isaiah Foskey and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa so it was fitting that the two combined to make a shutout saving and touchdown making play in the senior day victory over Georgia Tech.

SCOOP N' SCORE TD FOR MYRON! 🤩 The big fella finds the end zone on Senior Day. 👏 📺: NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/FhDCs3QXiy — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 20, 2021

5. Diggs Hurdles Defender

It didn’t go for huge yardage, nor did it result in a score, but freshman Logan Diggs hurdling a Virginia defender in the first quarter of Notre Dame’s 28-3 victory was one of the more incredible moments of the year and a sign of things to come in the future for the Irish.

LOGAN DIGGS WITH THE HURDLE 🤭 pic.twitter.com/o2cjc4Dtwt — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 14, 2021

4. Coan to Mayer to Beat Toledo

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s forced fumble to cap the Toledo game at least deserves recognition but Jack Coan having to have his dislocated finger popped back into place seconds before throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to Michael Mayer was an all-time “football guy” moment.

Jack Coan popped his finger back in and then threw the game winning TD FOOTBALL GUY pic.twitter.com/WnNYtcRtBv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2021

3. Chris Tyree vs. Wisconsin

Notre Dame trailed Wisconsin 13-10 early in the fourth quarter during their September showdown at Soldier Field. The Irish were playing with backup quarterback Drew Pyne and could use a spark after giving up the lead. They got exactly that as Chris Tyree’s kickoff return for a touchdown was a roundhouse kick that sent the Badgers into a tailspin as Notre Dame ultimately won 41-13.

Chris Tyree kickoff return for the Irish! Notre Dame up 17-13 over Wisconsin (🎥 @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/e5jd7yc5er — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 25, 2021

2. Kyle Hamilton's Logic-Defying Interception

I thought after the Florida State game that there was no possible way that someone was going to make a better play all season than Kyle Hamilton did in making his second interception of the game. How much space he covered in such little time while having the awareness to get his feet down inbounds was borderline absurd.

This Kyle Hamilton INT looks unreal from the wide angle but the endzone view is my favorite. Watch him appear out of nowhere and eat up this ground! pic.twitter.com/7jm1lPA8WK — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) September 6, 2021

1. Kyren Williams vs. North Carolina - enough said

Any other year Kyle Hamilton’s interception would have been probably a runaway as the best play but Kyren Williams had something to say about that. In all honesty, if we wanted to we probably could have put Williams in about eight of these spots and faced little to no backlash but his best of the best was the downright silly touchdown run he had to extend Notre Dame’s second half lead vs. North Carolina.

The @NDFootball victory over North Carolina did not disappoint! Listen to @PaulWBurmeister and @salaams_from_68 call the epic, 91-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams at the start of the fourth quarter.#goirish pic.twitter.com/vLcc0frMoS — The Notre Dame Radio Network (@NotreDameRadio) November 2, 2021

