Notre Dame football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program is one of the most recognized across the nation.

The history of the Irish began in 1887 and they have enjoyed a winning tradition with 11 national championships and 929 wins. At least that is the number before the 2022 season kicks off.

Fighting Irish Wire put together our best all-time offense with starters and backups for every position. Which legends made the cut?

Starting QB: Joe Montana

South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Dan Devine talks to Joe Montana (3) at Notre Dame Stadium. Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Amazing what happened once Dan Devine finally began to start Montana.

Backup QB: Brady Quinn

Jan 3, 2007; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback (10) Brady Quinn throws past Louisiana State Tigers linebacker (35) Luke Sanders during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Holds pretty much every Notre Dame passing record.

Starting RB: Paul Hornung

This Dec. 12. 1956, file photo shows Notre Dame quarterback Paul Hornung imitating the posture of the Heisman Trophy that he received at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York City. Hornung, the dazzling “Golden Boy” of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability to generate points as a runner, receiver, quarterback, and kicker helped turn them into an NFL dynasty. (AP Photo, File)

How good was the Golden Boy? He won the Heisman on a losing team

Backup RB: Jerome Bettis

Sep 1992; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish runningback (6) Jerome Bettis in action against Northwestern at Soldier Field. Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Tough race at running back and he played more FB at ND, but how do you leave The Bus off this team?

Starting WR1: Golden Tate

November 28, 2009; Stanford, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate (23) adjusts his helmet during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. The Fighting Irish defeated the Cardinal 45-38. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Best hands a Notre Dame receiver ever had and Tate simply did everything.

Backup WR1: Jeff Samardzija

Nov. 11, 2006; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver (83) Jeff Samardzija catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Looking back, Samardzija was probably the best player on those 2005-2006 teams.

Starting WR2: Tim Brown

Unknown date; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz with receiver Tim Brown (81) on the sidelines at Notre Dame Stadium. Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s last Heisman Trophy winner and a pro football Hall of Famer.

Backup WR2: Michael Floyd

Nov 5, 2011; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3) lines up before the snap during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. The Fighting Irish defeated the Demon Deacons 24-17. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Just how loaded is Notre Dame at receiver all-time? The fact Floyd is fifth despite holding the records he does tells a lot.

Starting WR3: Rocket Ismail

Oct 28, 1989; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish receiver Raghib Ismail (25) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

The only person who could stop the Rocket was Lou Holtz.

Backup WR3: Will Fuller

Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Will Fuller (7) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Speed certainly wasn’t lacking here.

Starting TE: Tyler Eifert

November 24, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Tyler Eifert (80) catches a pass against the defense of Southern California Trojans safety Josh Shaw (26) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In a place that has produced as many quality tight ends as anywhere, Eifert did it all.

Editors Note: Michael Mayer has a real chance to be TE1 a year from now.

Backup TE: Dave Casper

August 3, 2002 #Raiders legendary TE Dave Casper was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. " … I picked Notre Dame. I asked my wife Susan to marry me. I actually picked Northwestern. The fourth one, I was lucky when Al Davis drafted me, so thanks Al." – The Ghost pic.twitter.com/VwHGFWjfuS — AFL Godfather 🏴‍☠️👓🏈 (@NFLMAVERICK) August 3, 2020

Casper was one of the first to lay the ground work for Notre Dame becoming TEU.

Starting C: Jeff Faine

SOUTH BEND, IN – SEPTEMBER 14: Center Jeff Faine #52 of Notre Dame celebrates after a second quarter touchdown by quarterback Carlyle Holiday during the NCAA football game against Michigan at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana on September 14, 2002. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Michigan Wolverines 25-23. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel /Getty Images)

A consensus All-American and first round NFL draft pick.

Backup C: Tim Ruddy

1993 OCT 2: NOTRE DAME CENTER TIM STANDS WITH HIS LINEMATES DURING A GAME AT STANFORD. Otto Greule/ALLSPORT

Didn’t get as much love as another star from the ’93 offensive line but was nearly as good.

Starting G: Quenton Nelson

Sep 12, 2015; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Quenton Nelson (56) lines up against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the best interior offensive lineman I’ve ever seen in college football

Starting G: Aaron Taylor

Oct 2, 1993; Stanford, CAL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Aaron Taylor (75) in action against the Stanford Cardinal at Foster Field at Stanford Stadium. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the second best interior offensive lineman I’ve ever seen in college football

Starting T: Zack Martin

Dec 17, 2012; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Zack Martin answers questions at the Notre Dame BCS national championship media day at the Loftus Sports Center. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The best offensive guard in the NFL was one of the best tackles the school has ever seen

Starting T: Ronnie Stanley

Nov 8, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley (78) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State defeated Notre Dame 55-31. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An absolute force that was a huge reason for the offensive success in 2015

Backup T: Mike McGlinchey

Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey (68) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

How good is Notre Dame’s offensive line historically? McGlinchey was a top-10 pick and can’t even crack the first team as a tackle here

