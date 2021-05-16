Notre Dame football: all-time leading rushers

Pick any era of Notre Dame football and you’ll likely be able to find some stellar running backs that carried the load for the offense whether the teams were championship contenders or not.

Who is the best running back in Notre Dame history?

That’s an argument we’ll save for another day (or post), but here are the top-10 all-time leading rushers in Notre Dame football history:

10. Randy Kinder

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Kinder 1993-96 2295 rushing yards

9. Phil Carter

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Carter 1979-82 2409 rushing yards

8. Cierre Wood

EL PASO, TX - DECEMBER 30: Running back Cierre Wood #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the Hyundai Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl on December 30, 2010 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cierre Wood 2010-2012 2447 rushing yards

7. Jerome Heavens

Jan 2, 1978; Dallas, TX, USA; Notre Dame Irish fullback Jerome Heavens (30) in action against the Texas Longhorns during the 1978 Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Heavens 1975-1978 2682 rushing yards

6. Julius Jones

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 18: Julius Jones #22 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a touchdown against the USC Trojans on October 18, 2003 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Julius Jones 1999-2003 3018 rushing yards

5. Josh Adams

Sep 16, 2017; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Josh Adams (33) breaks free on a third quarter run against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Adams 2015-2017 3201 rushing yards

4. Darius Walker

Nov. 12, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back (3) Darius Walker runs the ball for a second quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Darius Walker 2004-2006 3249 rushing yards

3. Vagas Ferguson

Jan 2, 1978; Dallas, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish running back # 32 Vagas Ferguson in action during the 1978 Cotton Bowl against the Texas Longhorns. The Irish defeated the Longhorns 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons

Vagas Ferguson 1976-1979 3472 rushing yards

2. Allen Pinkett

Nov 30, 1985; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Allen Pinkett (20) dives for the end zone against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Pinkett 1982-1985 4131 rushing yards

1. Autry Denson

1 Jan 1999: Autry Denson #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrating a touch down during the Toyota Gator Bowl Game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Fighting Irish 35-28. Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport

Autry Denson 1995-1998 4318 rushing yards

