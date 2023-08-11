Notre Dame football: All-time Irish linebacker signing with Saints

One of the best to ever play linebacker at Notre Dame is headed to the Bayou. No, Brian Kelly didn’t get a player in the transfer portal but instead former Irish star Jaylon Smith is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

TheScore’s Jordan Schultz reports that the Saints are signing Smith after a successful tryout on Wednesday.

Smith is 28 and has played in the NFL since being drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 2016. Had it not been for a horrific knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl he very likely would have been a top-10 pick.

Regardless, Smith has still gone on to play 87 games since returning from that knee injury in 2017. He’s recorded 624 tackles in that time, including 88 last year as a member of the New York Giants.

For more on Smith and the Saints be sure to check out Saints Wire!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire