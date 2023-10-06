Notre Dame football tight end Mitchell Evans has a big believer at Georgia volleyball

SOUTH BEND — Even Mitchell Evans couldn’t quite believe the exact details of his latest highlight-reel catch for Notre Dame football.

“I don’t even really know what happened,” the junior tight end said after his second straight game with a one-handed grab, this one for 36 yards in last week’s 21-14 miracle win at Duke. “Did he tip it? Or did I tip it?”

When the assembled media informed Evans that yes, he actually had reached back with one hand and tipped a Sam Hartman pass to himself, seemingly without breaking stride, the former Wadsworth (Ohio) Grizzly shook his head in amazement.

“I did that?” Evans said. “OK, well, I should have caught it the first time.”

Two states away in Athens, Ga., Kacie Evans felt a surge of pride as her younger brother continued his breakout season before a prime-time national television audience. A two-time All-Southeastern Conference selection for Georgia volleyball, the graduate outside hitter and third-team AVCA All-America is just the 19th player in program history to join the 1,000-Kill Club.

Yet even she marvels at the midair contortions her brother can perform at 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds.

“There are some things that happen in volleyball that are similar to football,” she said this week in a phone interview, “but I think Mitchell, with those plays, just shows how athletic he really is. A little bit of jealousy kicks in whenever I see those.”

Notre Dame football tight end Mitchell Evans shows how 'legit' he is

Through the season’s first four weeks, Evans was held to just five catches for 63 yards. He was held out against Central Michigan on Sept. 16 as he worked through concussion protocol, but since his return Evans has been nothing short of a revelation.

First, he lit up his home-state Buckeyes for seven catches totaling 75 yards, a night that included a leaping one-hand grab as he fell to the turf.

“It was personal for me because I’m from Ohio and they didn’t really recruit me,” Evans said. “I wanted to show them something, and I think I did that. I was ready to show whoever was watching that I’m legit, our team’s legit, our offense was legit.”

Against the 17th-ranked Blue Devils, Evans went for 134 receiving yards on six catches, including a massive third-down conversion that kickstarted the game-winning drive. So much for Irish followers and their concern about life after Michael Mayer at Tight End U.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud,” Kacie Evans said, “just because I know he’s been waiting and waiting and waiting to really show to the nation what he can really do. With his patience and the hard work he’s put in, on and off the field, it shows how much of his character is exploding into the nation.”

Evans caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Tyler Buchner at the Gator Bowl to close out his sophomore year, but it was Holden Staes who looked like the next pass-catching star after going off in Game 3 at N.C. State.

These past two weeks of outsized production should, at the very least, give doubters pause when it comes to who is best suited to fill what Evans calls “The Vacancy of Mike.” It also puts to rest any questions about Evans’ toughness.

Besides overcoming a pair of concussions, including one that caused him to miss the Blue-Gold Game in the spring, he missed the first half of his sophomore season following surgery to repair a midfoot fracture in his left foot.

When Evans hobbled off the field at Duke after the final play of the third quarter, it didn’t look good at first. Trainers retaped his right cleat, made sure he was all right and sent Evans back into the game.

How concerned was his sister?

“Oh, you know, I’ll be bluntly honest,” she said. “You know it’s Mitchell. He’s pretty (used to) getting banged up. I know he went through a lot of stuff in high school.”

She never doubted for a minute that her brother would re-enter the game.

“I know he wants to stand right back up and keep finishing strong,” she said. “I think he also had some intention of being like, ‘OK, get this taped. I’m getting back in and doing my job.’ That’s just how mentally tough he is.”

Balancing act for parents of two Power Five college athletes

Raised by career educators with athletic backgrounds, Kacie and Mitchell Evans hit the genetic lottery.

Adam Evans, who played college football at Penn and Kent State, is a high school algebra teacher. Jodi Evans, who played volleyball at the University of Akron, holds a computer science degree and works in special education for Akron Public Schools.

Not surprisingly, considering the volleyball connections in his home, Mitchell Evans can handle himself on the court as well.

“He was never really interested in playing club but there will be times he likes to play some pickup games,” said Kacie Evans, 22. “I would like to say I’m definitely the more athletic one when it comes to volleyball, but at the same time it’s like, he’s actually not half-bad. Definitely needs a little work on skill, but he’s pretty athletic for playing the game.”

Juggling their work and travel schedules to support Power Five athletes in two different fall sports — at college campuses 734 miles apart — has been a challenge with obvious limitations. Yet, it’s something both siblings understand and appreciate.

“When it was my time to decide to play at UGA, my parents and I sat down and had a conversation,” said Kacie, who is 25 months older than her brother. “They said, ‘Hey, there’s going to be times where we’re going to have to go see Kacie,’ and Mitchell understood that. And then when his turn was up, going to Notre Dame, our parents said, ‘We want to see our son play, but how are we going to integrate that with our daughter?’ “

Technology has helped. On more than one occasion, the Evans family has found itself monitoring Georgia volleyball from the stands at Notre Dame Stadium — or vice versa.

“The best thing about my parents is they’re willing to do anything and everything to come see their kids play,” said Kacie Evans, who is pursuing her master’s degree in kinesiology (sport pedagogy). “If they come down for a weekend to see me play, they’ll have Mitch’s game pulled right up. They know this is my last year, so they’re trying to watch every chance they get.”

Even with his demanding schedule, Mitchell Evans checks in with his older sister and keeps tabs on her matches via live play-by-play on the internet. He’s already sent his regrets about missing Georgia volleyball’s Senior Day on Nov. 25, when Notre Dame visits Stanford for the regular-season football finale.

“Sometimes a couple days will go by, and he’ll be like, ‘Hey, how did the game go?’ and we’ll talk a little bit,” Kacie Evans said. “We’re definitely more connected nowadays than we used to be, which is really good for both of us on a mature level. He tries to stay in touch every chance he gets. I completely understand his business life when it comes to football.”

Bring on the "Mitch-a-palooza' merch

This being the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation, it’s a little surprising Evans hasn’t found a way to capitalize on his “Mitch-a-palooza” fame from last season.

Nearly unstoppable on the tight end sneak once former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees deployed Evans that way against UNLV, the play is 1-for-1 so far this year.

Where are the “Mitch-a-palooza” T-shirts?

“I know we’ve talked about it a few times, based on creating shirts or creating some idea with it,” she said. “That’s a good question. I might have to actually bring that up for him in our next conversation. I’m sure Mitchell would like to do something cool with it.”

Strike while the iron is hot and all

She laughed before adding: “I think it is time.”

Then there’s the whole matter of Brock Bowers, Georgia’s star tight end and the reigning Mackey Award winner for the two-time national champions. Has the former four-star recruit from Napa, Calif., caught wind of this up-and-coming competitor at Notre Dame?

“Oh, Brock, we don’t really cross paths based on academics and everything, but there is a teammate of mine that has a class with him,” Kacie Evans said. “I’ll tell you one thing: He’s a stud. He’s awesome.”

While Bowers is having another monster season with 30 catches for 416 yards and three touchdowns, let the record show that Kacie Evans’ younger brother, a humble three-star recruit from the same 2021 signing class, is averaging more yards per catch (15.1) than Bowers (13.9) ahead of Notre Dame's game Saturday at Louisville

Perhaps the line of Mackey Award succession is being established?

“Brock has done a really good job for this program and he’s easily one of the best players in the country,” Kacie Evans said. “Obviously not to be biased about my own brother, but I think he’s really turned it around for the Notre Dame program. I think there’s just something special about both of them.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

