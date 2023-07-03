Notre Dame football: Thoughts after Justin Scott chooses Ohio State

On Sunday afternoon a bit of a shock wave went across the college football world as five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott of Chicago announced his commitment to Ohio State. There had been rumblings of his interest with Michigan but seemingly nobody had him going to Ohio State.

Or at least we thought.

The more we learn the more it feels that down the stretch Notre Dame might have been included on Scott’s lists but that the interest just didn’t seem to be there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When something goes wrong you have to examine why if you’re going to fix the issue. In trying to fix this miss you have to go back to January.

Nearly Committed to Notre Dame

Back in the cool months of January, Justin Scott was fresh off an unofficial visit to Notre Dame. Things seemed to have gone really well. So well in fact, Scott was projected to commit to Notre Dame.

Advertisement

However, when you verbally commit to Notre Dame you’re not supposed to take visits to other programs. That kept Scott from committing at that time. Looking back, it has me thinking about the movie “Top Gun”.

...Or lose me forever

I understand Marcus Freeman’s stance on verbal commitments. He essentially says if you’re committed then you’re not looking elsewhere as Notre Dame commitments aren’t to take visits to other programs.

In a perfect world I wholeheartedly agree with his thought. But is it costing Notre Dame? The Irish seemed fearful of Scott visiting Georgia who had just offered him a scholarship. We’ll discuss that further in a bit.

Advertisement

When thinking about the Scott situation I keep replaying the scene from Top Gun where Goose is playing “Great Balls of Fire” on the piano.

“Take me to bed or lose me forever!” yelled Carole, played by Meg Ryan.

Carole: Hey Goose, you big stud!

Goose: That's me honey

Carole: Take me to bed or lose me forever

Goose: Show me the way home honey#TopGun pic.twitter.com/Rg6Tv3Xxfe — Top Gun Archive (@topgunarchive) October 2, 2022

In the movie Goose tells her to show her the way home. Unfortunately for Freeman and Notre Dame, they instead seemingly lost Scott forever.

Advertisement

Other Visits Followed

After that it was an official visit to Georgia followed by visits to Miami, Michigan, and Ohio State. Despite being just an hour-and-a-half away, Scott couldn’t find his way to Notre Dame for an official visit. The writing was on the wall that this wasn’t going to end well for the Irish but almost all of us convinced ourselves otherwise.

Is what used to be a major strength for Notre Dame stinging them now though?

Advertisement

Why Ohio State?

In choosing Ohio State on Sunday, Scott made it clear that one Buckeyes assistant coach was a major contributing factor.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’5 305 DL from Chicago, IL chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Georgia, & Miami “Coach Larry Johnson is the best to do it at the defensive line position🌰”https://t.co/iEP2pY7Ual pic.twitter.com/tMUzqOB6iE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2023

I’m not going to sit here and say Al Washington is bad at his job (Notre Dame defensive line coach). However, you can’t tell me the position group hasn’t hit a road bump since Mike Elston left to coach Michigan’s defensive line.

Advertisement

Recruiting has been fine at the position but won’t soon be confused for great, either. It’s not Del Alexander 2021 levels of issues but it’s not projecting the right way, either.

Also notice how when he announced the news to Hayes Fawcett that Notre Dame wasn’t even mentioned as a finalist.

Now what?

How to watch the Blue and Gold draft hosted by Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman

What now for Notre Dame in the 2024 recruiting class?

The class is deep in offensive talent but defensively things are lacking. Scott was the kind of player that covers a lot of holes, but without him those holes only feel bigger.

In the coming couple of weeks Notre Dame will have a chance to lessen the sting of Scott choosing Ohio State. Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa of California and Arizona edge defender Elijah Rushing are both set to announce commitments this month.



Advertisement

Land one and the sting of Scott significantly lessens.

Land both and you forget Scott was ever interested.

But lose both and Notre Dame fans will lose their minds.

[lawrence-related id=73659,73655,73651]

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire