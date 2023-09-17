Notre Dame football a third of the way through the regular season, but now the fun starts

SOUTH BEND — At seven minutes before six on Saturday evening, under a blue-gray sky that settled over Northern Indiana, every narrative that we knew or thought we knew about the No. 9 Notre Dame football team ceased to really matter.

That Week Zero win over Navy? Cool excursion to Ireland. That first home game against Tennessee State? So gracious to bring an HBCU up to South Bend for the first time in football program history. Beating down North Carolina State? Got a lot of mileage out of that tale of a rain-delay snack in the locker room of brats and hot dogs.

Even Saturday with Notre Dame (4-0) needing a quarter, then a half and then another quarter before dispatching a Central Michigan team that hung around longer than expected, everything from the standouts (Audric Estime, Sam Hartman, Jack Kiser) to the final score (41-17) won’t matter all that much in the coming weeks and months.

That’s cool.

“It wasn’t perfect, man,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “We battled.”

Making the grade: Notre Dame report card after game against Central Michigan

Now the fun starts.

If this Notre Dame team is as good as it can be, if the rest of this season can go where everyone believes (hopes?) it can go, no one will care that it took longer than expected to shake free of Central Michigan. No one will care that it was closer longer than it should’ve been close. No one will care that it wasn’t a controlled scrimmage in the second half.

If this season’s first four games are the foundation for what Notre Dame football can build in 2023, what happens over the next four will be the heart and soul — the walls, the floors, the rooms, the character, the life — and how it’s all remembered.

Because at seven minutes before six, under that blue-gray sky at Notre Dame Stadium, everything about this season, now officially a third of the way complete, turned. These next four games, starting Saturday at home and under the lights against Ohio State, sets the course for what the rest of September and all of October and all of November and maybe, just maybe, what January holds for this team.

Buckle up. It may get bumpy, but it’s not going to be boring. Not next week or the week after or the week after or the week after that. Come up for air and exhale in the middle of October during the bye week. Until then, enjoy the ride.

Where is ‘College GameDay’ next week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 4 on ESPN

Those first four weeks? Needed, in every way, no matter the opponent. We needed to see what kind of quarterback Hartman could be behind that offensive line, with that offensive coordinator, with that run game, with those weapons. We needed to see what Estime could do and could be as an every-down back who will run over you. Or jump over you.

We needed to see what this defense could be, and really needed to see it Saturday when it was without veterans JD Bertrand (concussion) and safety D.J. Brown (hamstring). Anyone who believes this defense doesn’t need Bertrand should have their heads examined. This defense is different without Bertrand. This defense is better with Bertrand. He’s the traffic cop, the conductor. In a way, same for Brown. Without those two, it took some time for the group to adjust to what Central Michigan did.

Adjust they did, something that likely doesn’t happen a year ago.

“Last year, we would have freaked out,” defensive tackle Rylie Mills said of the start and sputter. “We’re just confident that if we go out there and play our best football, nobody can get by us.”

This one was the last one for a while where the Irish didn’t have to be at their best.

Over those first four games, we also needed to see Marcus Freeman and who he would be in his second season. If the first four games last season gave us a glimpse of Freeman the head coach — the loss to Ohio State, the disappearing act against Marshall, the near-miss against Cal and the breakthrough against North Carolina — the first four this year revealed even more.

How he motivated his guys to hit an extra gear against Navy and Tennessee State and to be cruel when cruel was required. How he stayed steady through the storm (literally) at North Carolina State, when everything last season would’ve gone sideways. Then on Saturday, when Notre Dame had every reason to peek ahead to what’s next, it stayed in the moment.

Well, the best it could against a team everyone figured was going to lose and lose big. Like, Irish backups the whole second half big. Irish backup quarterback Steve Angeli got the last series. That was it. That's fine. Take the win and keep moving. Nothing more to see here.

When the task was complete, it was finally time to look forward. To anticipate a massive game. A massive stretch. No more warmup acts. No more gimmie games. Now, it’s No. 5 Ohio State, then No. 21 Duke, then Louisville and No. 6 Southern California. There are gauntlets and then there’s crazy. These next four are crazy.

There’s no way to minimize what these next four games mean to this team, to this head coach, this season. Four games does not a season make. These four might.

Before we get to the next one, the next Saturday, it’s one day at a time, one rep at a time. One play at a time. For many, after this Saturday, the next one can’t get here soon enough, fans included. Well, excluding the group in the Joyce South lot celebrating Saturday’s win as the sun set with some … John Denver?!?

His country road will lead these Irish nowhere.

Even the Irish are ready to start thinking O-H-I-O.

“I can’t time travel,” Mills said. “Saturday’s not going to come any quicker.”

But it’s coming. The next Saturday and the next one after that and the one after that and the one after that. Four games. Four weeks that will set the stage for the home stretch. Will the Irish set the pace? Keep pace? Run out of gas?

There are times this Notre Dame team has been solid. At times, suspect. Now it has a chance to be something else.

Special.

“I still don’t know,” Freeman said, “if we’ve seen the full potential of this team.”

Time to see it, to show it, to be it. Because at seven minutes to six on Saturday, under that blue-gray sky, this Notre Dame football season just got real. For real.

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman stands with his team for the Notre Dame Alma Mater after Notre Dame defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football navigated the first four weeks to get here