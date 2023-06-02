Notre Dame football in Taylor Swift song form

If you have followed us here at Fighting Irish Wire for much time at all you’ve likely become aware that each writer currently employed with the site not only has roots in Chicagoland but currently lives in the area. With that in mind, the biggest event this weekend in Chicago is Taylor Swift’s run of three concerts at Soldier Field starting Friday night.

I don’t categorize myself as a “Swiftie” and I didn’t attend “Taylor University” (nor did I take any classes at the School of Hard Knocks for that matter) but I appreciate a sweet-jam to motion along to in the car and she certainly is a master at that.

With all of that in mind I started thinking about a Taylor Swift connection to Notre Dame football. Sure, she checked out the Irish opener in 2010 when her brother was a Notre Dame student, but what Swift song would be most fitting for some names from Notre Dame football’s past and present?

I gave it my best whirl…

Brian Kelly - "Bad Blood"

Song: “Bad Blood”

Lyrics:

Cause, baby, now we got bad blood

You know it used to be mad love

So take a look what you’ve done

‘Cause, baby, now we got bad blood

Hey!

Reasoning: Thanks for rebuilding Notre Dame football from an afterthought to on the cusp of greatness but let’s not kid ourselves about feelings towards Brian Kelly even before his hurried exit to LSU.

Marcus Freeman - "Love Story"

Song: “Love Story”

Lyrics:

Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone

I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run

You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess

It’s a love story, baby, just say, “Yes”

Reasoning: I don’t know if this one would be about Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame’s perspective or Freeman’s perspective of Notre Dame. Whichever the case, the love affair between the two sides is still running rampant and if he can get the Irish back to the College Football Playoff in year 2 that will only further blossom.

Sam Hartman - "King of my Heart"

Watch: Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman runs in a score

Song: “King of my Heart”

Lyrics:

And we rule the kingdom inside my room

‘Cause all the boys and their expensive cars

With their Range Rovers and their Jaguars

Never took me quite where you do

Reasoning: The hope is that Hartman, the star transfer quarterback from Wake Forest, takes Notre Dame to a place they haven’t been in a very long time. Here’s to hoping it ultimately works out for Notre Dame football one day…and T-Swift too for that matter.

Phil Jurkovec - "We are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

Song: “We are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

Lyrics:

We are never ever ever getting back together

We are never ever ever getting back together

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me

But we are never ever ever ever getting back together

Reasoning: It’s one thing to be a highly-touted quarterback recruit and decide to try and find playing time elsewhere. It’s another to get beat out for a job and then attack your old school on Instagram the day your new program takes them on (and gets railroaded). Hopefully more of the same comes when Jurkovec again returns, this time with Pitt, this fall.

Harrison Smith & Julius Jones - "22"

Song: “22”

Lyrics:

I don’t know about you

But I’m feeling 22

Reasoning: Feels fitting for perhaps the two best to ever wear No. 22 at Notre Dame.

Tommy Rees - "I Knew You Were Trouble"

Song: “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Lyrics:

‘Cause I knew you were trouble when you walked in

So shame on me now

Flew me to places I’d never been

‘Til you put me down, oh

I knew you were trouble when you walked in

So, shame on me now

Reasoning: Whether as a player or as a playcaller, Rees had his high points that we liked but had his issues we couldn’t overlook, too. From throwing into coverage, getting busted for underage drinking and being hit with two counts of resisting law enforcement and battery, or watching his offense dominate the run game only to throw at the most inopportune times…we knew.

Peyton Bowen - "Shake if Off"

Song: “Shake if Off”

Lyrics:

Players gonna play, play, play, play, play

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate (haters gonna hate)

Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

Heartbreakers gonna break

Fakers gonna fake

I’m just gonna shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

Reasoning: The five-star safety committed to Notre Dame on New Year’s Day 2022 only to bail on the Irish come early signing period and after reportedly telling the rest of the 2023 class that he was signing with the Irish the night before. He committed to Oregon then only to bail for Oklahoma another day later. The miss stings but carry on regardless!

ESPN - "Mean"

Song: “Mean”

Lyrics:

Someday, I’ll be living in a big old city

And all you’re ever gonna be is mean

Someday, I’ll be big enough so you can’t hit me

And all you’re ever gonna be is mean

Why you gotta be so mean?

Reasoning: It might not be the company as a whole but plenty of ESPN employees can’t help but let their views on Notre Dame skew their judgements. Let’s review just a few:

Desmond Howard claiming then one-loss Michigan should be ranked ahead of Notre Dame in late fall 2018, despite Notre Dame being undefeated and having handed Michigan their only loss of the year at that point.

Paul Finebaum pretty much anytime he opens his mouth regarding Notre Dame football but especially after the 2018 blowout loss to Clemson caused him to say “Notre Dame should never be allowed to be invited back to the College Football Playoff”…only to have Clemson beat Alabama by more points 10 days later than they did Notre Dame.

Chris Fowler making a fool of himself while announcing Notre Dame-USC a season ago

I could come up with more but unfortunately my notebook has reached a Blank Space. These names of past and present have me thinking of Notre Dame memories I know All Too Well. I feel fortunate to have this platform because I didn’t think in my Wildest Dreams that I’d ever get paid to write about Taylor Swift and Notre Dame football. Don’t Blame Me though, I may be an Anti-Hero to some of you but I’m going to go ride a White Horse right now because I Don’t Want To Live Forever.

Enjoy the show if you’re going!

