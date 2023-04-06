Notre Dame football target has reopen his recruitment

When Notre Dame offered California 2024 safety Kingston Lopa in February, he was already verbally committed to Arizona.

Fast forward a few months and Lopa has decided to decommit from the Wildcats and explore his options going forward. With multiple offers coming in after his verbal, it seems like the massive safety’s recruitment took off.

Lopa might not end up as a safety however, his 6-foot, 5-inch and 190 pound frame could see him gain 20-40 pounds and ultimately end up as an outside linebacker. Having ball skills like a back end defender will only help that move as you don’t normally see safeties his height.

It remains to be seen if Notre Dame will put the pressure on Lopa but he is now back in play for the Irish.

