SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame football will be on NBC for at least six more years.

The University and NBC Sports announced a multi-year extension to air Notre Dame football home games through the 2029 season. The news was announced just prior to the Fighting Irish's 500th game in Notre Dame Stadium Saturday against Wake Forest.

It's a partnership dating back to 1991, the longest college media relationship in the country.

"We are thrilled to continue our historic collaboration with our partner NBC Sports," Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a prepared statement. "In the next generation of this partnership, we will collaborate to provide our fans even more Notre Dame content through a variety of NBCUniversal's distribution channels while continuing to put our student-athletes and their stories at the heart of our messaging. I want to give special thanks to the leadership of Comcast and NBCUniversal for their continued belief in this historic partnership."

Along with the games on NBC, one home game per year will stream exclusively on Peacock, which has been the case since the 2021 season. A new, annual documentary series on the Irish football program will stream on Peacock as well, beginning with the 2024 campaign.

Peacock also streams all home Notre Dame hockey games.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football staying on NBC through 2029 season