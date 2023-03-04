Notre Dame football: star assistant appears headed to NFL

Add another opening to the seemingly never ending Notre Dame assistant coaching carousel this off-season. Star special teams coordinator Chris Mason is reportedly set to leave Notre Dame for the NFL.

But he’s not going very far as he’s set to take the same role with the Indianapolis Colts. There he’ll be part of new head coach Shane Steichen’s staff.

Mason’s impact was undeniable in his one season at Notre Dame. Known jokingly as “Fair Catch U” for years before his arrival because of floundering special teams play, Mason sparked an instant turnaround in 2022. Notre Dame’s seven blocked punts were the most by any team nationally.

A huge congrats to Mason on getting an NFL job. There are only 32 of them and suddenly the Colts special teams units just became very intriguing.

For Notre Dame it’s the latest in an off-season that has now seen the offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and a handful of other analysts and assistants also leave for promotions elsewhere.

It will certainly be a challenge to find the next Mason for Marcus Freeman, but other successful programs and NFL teams wanting Notre Dame assistants speaks to the Irish having a strong foundation in place.

And the way things are going, chances are pretty good we’ll still see another departure or two.

