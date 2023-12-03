Notre Dame football stands pat in final US LBM Coaches Poll of regular season

After watching the final weekend of college football play out, Notre Dame kept its ranking in the last US LBM Coaches Poll of the regular season.

The Irish finished the season as the No. 16 ranked team in the country, with a 9-3 record. Head coach Marcus Freeman will once again lead the team to a bowl game, that destination is unknown.

What was interesting was that the final four of the Coaches poll did not match up with the final college football playoff rankings. Michigan and Washington made it, while Texas was third in the CFP but fourth in the coaches. Florida State finished as the No. 3 team in the coaches poll, while getting left out of the playoff, with the committee opting for Alabama instead.

This is gonna be good 🍿 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/PFzAAoRrcY — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 3, 2023

It’s going to be another wild finish to a college football season, and I can’t wait.

